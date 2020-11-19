Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,740.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,606.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,507.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,177.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

