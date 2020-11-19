Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lowered by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,740.64 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market cap of $1,177.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,606.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1,507.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

