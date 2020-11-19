American Electric Power’s (AEP) “Peer Perform” Rating Reiterated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in American Electric Power by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

