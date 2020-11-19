American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

AMNB opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $40.57.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMNB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on American National Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised American National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. American National Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

