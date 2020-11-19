Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Decreased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

