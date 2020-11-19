Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Announces Earnings Results

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Shares of AP opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.23. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

AP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford bought 41,400 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,210.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

