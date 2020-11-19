Analysts Anticipate Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Covanta reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CVA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Covanta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at $694,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covanta by 275.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 313.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 46.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Covanta stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. Covanta has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

