Analysts Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Synopsys reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Shares of SNPS opened at $218.19 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Insiders have sold a total of 305,630 shares of company stock valued at $64,843,541 in the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,461,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,371,936,000 after buying an additional 80,851 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

