Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.11. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

