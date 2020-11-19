Analysts Set NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) PT at $9.56

Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NPTN opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $398.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.14. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,179,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 678,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,122,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 817,809 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,527,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 632,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,920,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 907,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

