Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.99 and last traded at $41.25. Approximately 719,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 977,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 677,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,318,000 after buying an additional 1,354,710 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,837,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,616,000 after buying an additional 710,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,728,000 after buying an additional 180,917 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 208.6% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,210,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after buying an additional 818,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 921,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,086,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

