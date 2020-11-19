Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,258 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,944 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $76.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

