Armor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $346.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,666 shares of company stock worth $56,411,491. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

