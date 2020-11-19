Avnet, Inc. (AVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 16th

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Avnet has raised its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39. Avnet has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

