Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.93.

BDX opened at $233.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.75.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

