Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €232.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €207.38 ($243.98).

ALV opened at €198.80 ($233.88) on Monday. Allianz SE has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €174.21.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

