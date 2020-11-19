Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,366 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Biogen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.05. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered Biogen to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.90.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.