BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Trading Up 5.7%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 3,986,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,295,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). BRF had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRF during the second quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

