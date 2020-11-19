Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Gabelli downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.69.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY opened at $62.01 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of -563.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.