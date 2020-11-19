Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Trading Up 5.4%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 346,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 246,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.82 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $60,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $931,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

