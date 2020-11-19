Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.54). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 126.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after purchasing an additional 603,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

ANF opened at $19.93 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

