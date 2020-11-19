Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Barnes Group stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.