Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.79.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,988 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

