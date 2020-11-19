Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.03. Tapestry posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Cowen raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

