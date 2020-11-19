Brokerages Expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.35. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ CPSS opened at $3.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $84.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.73.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

