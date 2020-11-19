Brokerages Expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.35. SLM reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. SLM has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 735.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 91,595 shares during the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

