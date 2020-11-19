Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $603,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 627.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 338.1% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.35.

Shares of GS opened at $222.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

