Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires New Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its position in LKQ by 727.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 584.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in LKQ by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

