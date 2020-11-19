Canton Hathaway LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

GS opened at $222.52 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day moving average of $200.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

