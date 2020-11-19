Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $133,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $952.43 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $933.69. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,526.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.
SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,045.82.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
