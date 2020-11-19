Canton Hathaway LLC Invests $133,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $952.43 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,013.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $933.69. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,526.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,045.82.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

