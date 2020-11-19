Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 400 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $269.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.08. The stock has a market cap of $774.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,266 shares of company stock valued at $47,230,503. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

