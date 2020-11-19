Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 666 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 371.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after buying an additional 224,272 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 490,497 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $245,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $483.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.07. The firm has a market cap of $212.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,280 shares of company stock valued at $126,820,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $528.39.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.