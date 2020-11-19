Canton Hathaway LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $117.37 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

