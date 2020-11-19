Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Insider Acquires £114,450 in Stock

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) insider Jean Matterson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) stock opened at GBX 4,580 ($59.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.47 million and a PE ratio of 14.54. Capital Gearing Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,391 ($44.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,610 ($60.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,524 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,455.77.

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

