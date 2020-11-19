Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) Insider Acquires £114,450 in Stock

Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) (LON:CGT) insider Jean Matterson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,578 ($59.81) per share, for a total transaction of £114,450 ($149,529.66).

Shares of Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L) stock opened at GBX 4,580 ($59.84) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.47 million and a PE ratio of 14.54. Capital Gearing Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,391 ($44.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,610 ($60.23). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,524 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,455.77.

About Capital Gearing Trust Plc (CGT.L)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

