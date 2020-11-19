Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.39. 2,381,224 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,786,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $126,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,261.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,238. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 401,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 232.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 425,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 297,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

