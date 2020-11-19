Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.29% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $32,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,874.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.58.

Shares of CRL opened at $234.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $257.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.