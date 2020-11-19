Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,122,000 after acquiring an additional 328,145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 491,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,124,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares during the period. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

CHKP opened at $117.49 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $130.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.47 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.