CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,075,000 after acquiring an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,393,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,807,000 after acquiring an additional 93,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,926,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 575,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $545,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,027.07.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $931.43 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,013.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $933.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,526.91, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

