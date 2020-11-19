CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $62.01 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.