CI Investments Inc. Purchases 18,838 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after purchasing an additional 705,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,593,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $632,447,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

