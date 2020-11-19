CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 3,812,947 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,370% from the average daily volume of 109,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in CIIG Merger by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

