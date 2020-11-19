Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$162.51 million for the quarter.

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

