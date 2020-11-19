Commercial National Financial Co. (CNAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th.

CNAF stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. Commercial National Financial has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $21.45.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

