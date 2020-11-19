DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.45. 209,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 59,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several research firms recently commented on DMAC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,395,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

