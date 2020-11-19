Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 353,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 990,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Get Document Security Systems alerts:

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.