Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2020

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s stock price rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.15 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 353,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 990,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Document Security Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Document Security Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit