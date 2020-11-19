DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $39.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $47.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,918,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,269,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

