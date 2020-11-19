Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ECC opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Several research firms have commented on ECC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

