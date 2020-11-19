easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EJTTF. ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

EJTTF opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit