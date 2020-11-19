easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EJTTF. ValuEngine raised shares of easyJet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

EJTTF opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $19.86.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

