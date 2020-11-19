Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ERJ opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Embraer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

