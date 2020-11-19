Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Posts Earnings Results

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $537.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.79 million. Embraer had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.

Embraer stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERJ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.